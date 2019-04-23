'Truly A Miracle': Five-Yr-Old Boy Thrown From MOA Balcony Has 'Zero Evidence of Brain Damage,' Mostly Broken Bones

The five-year-old boy named Landen thrown three stories off a balcony at the Mall of America by a 24-year-old convict with multiple priors is reportedly experiencing a “miraculous” recovery.

Though he has broken bones all over his body, including fractures in his face, his pastor Mac Hammond of the Living Word Christian Center who met with his doctors shared good news with his congregation during his Easter service.

“There was zero evidence of brain damage – there wasn’t even swelling,” Hammond said Landen’s doctors told him. “No spinal chord injury, no nerve damage, no internal injuries that were life-threatening — there was some small internal bleeding that had to be addressed.”

Hammond said one of the attending physicians told him, “This is truly a miracle, it’s like he fell off a bicycle rather then off the third floor of the mall.”

“The pastor did say Landen has a lot of broken bones but even the fractures in his face all seem to be healing back into the right places,” Fox 9 reported. “The family again wants everyone to know how grateful they are for the support and generosity — that GoFundMe page is just shy of 1 million dollars.”

Watch Fox 9‘s video report:

Hammond’s full comments were also shared on Facebook:

Assailant Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda has been charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder. He reportedly told police he was angry with being rejected by women at the mall and was “looking for someone to kill.”



