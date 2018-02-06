President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign released an ad Tuesday, calling out Democrats who sat in silence during Trump’s State of the Union speech while the rest of the country celebrated America’s success.

While Trump delivered a speech in Ohio on Monday, an audience member shouted “treasonous,” in reference to the Democrats’ actions at the SOTU, and Trump responded, “Someone said ‘treasonous.’ I guess, why not? Can you call that treason? Why not. I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

See the clip below:


Related Articles

Video: Scarborough Admits Most Americans Agree With Trump On Immigration

Video: Scarborough Admits Most Americans Agree With Trump On Immigration

U.S. News
Comments
Memo to Dan Rather: Shut Up About Memos

Memo to Dan Rather: Shut Up About Memos

U.S. News
Comments

Videos: CNN Freaks Out Over Trump Military Parade Plan

U.S. News
Comments

FBI lovers’ latest text messages: Obama ‘wants to know everything’

U.S. News
Comments

Grassley-Graham Memo: Dossier Author Christopher Steele Lied to FBI, FBI Didn’t Tell FISA Court

U.S. News
Comments

Comments