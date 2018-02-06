President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign released an ad Tuesday, calling out Democrats who sat in silence during Trump’s State of the Union speech while the rest of the country celebrated America’s success.

While Trump delivered a speech in Ohio on Monday, an audience member shouted “treasonous,” in reference to the Democrats’ actions at the SOTU, and Trump responded, “Someone said ‘treasonous.’ I guess, why not? Can you call that treason? Why not. I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

See the clip below:

