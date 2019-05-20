Trump 2020 Campaign Launch Just Weeks Away

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump will launch his 2020 reelection campaign around Father’s Day this year, according to a new report Monday.

Even though the campaign launch might not occur exactly on the holiday, Republican sources told Axios the president often thinks of his 2016 kickoff.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

This year, Father’s Day Sunday falls on June 16, which would be exactly four years since Trump came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower in New York City to announced he was running for president in 2016.

President Trump now faces some of the most important tests of his presidency with the deep state’s coup now exposed, as well as the continued border crisis. Mike Adams joins Alex to explain why Americans should support Trump now more than ever.


