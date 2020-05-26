Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Tweets Video Of Creepy Joe Biden Paired With Child Grooming Analysis

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale retweeted a video on Monday showing clips of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden groping and sniffing women alongside audio describing how sexual predators groom young people.

“Disgusting,” Parscale wrote.

A video compilation of Joe Biden getting too close to women and saying inappropriate things was played while sexual violence and trauma expert Anthony Zenkus details some of the ways predators groom children.

According to Columbia University’s School of Social Work, Zenkus “is the director of education for The Safe Center, a victims services agency on Long Island providing services for survivors of family violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. He has worked for almost 30 years in the field of youth and family services. As a presenter, Mr. Zenkus has trained thousands of professionals regionally and nationally on issues of trauma, child abuse, family violence, and income inequality.”

The Twitter version of the video has been seen nearly 1 million times since it was uploaded on Sunday.

