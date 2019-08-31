Trump 2020 Website Error Page Trolls "President Hillary"

President Trump’s official 2020 reelection campaign website has a not-so-carefully-hidden easter-egg.

When users are unable to reach a page, the default 404 error page mocks 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by showing her as the commander in chief speaking into a microphone in front of the Capitol while standing at a lectern with the presidential seal.

“Oops! This is awkward,” the page reads. “You’re looking for something that doesn’t exist…”

Awkward indeed, or perhaps a moment of levity amid the nastiness of DC politics in recent years.

We are sure many on the left will be triggered by this and demand whoever provides hosting services take the site down, blaming sexism or racism, or some other ism.

Happy Labor Day Weekend!


YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Tuesday that it’s “more important than ever” for YouTube to remain an “open platform” just one day after going on a massive banning spree targeting right-wingers for so-called “hate speech.”


Related Articles

Watch: Biden Claims Illegal Immigrants ‘Become American’ Before Many ‘Americans Become American’

Watch: Biden Claims Illegal Immigrants ‘Become American’ Before Many ‘Americans Become American’

U.S. News
Comments
Actor Allen Covert Fires Back At People Hoping Dorian Will Wipe Out Trump Estate

Actor Allen Covert Fires Back At People Hoping Dorian Will Wipe Out Trump Estate

U.S. News
Comments

Trial Date Set For Men Charged With 9/11 Attacks

U.S. News
comments

Student Suspended After Shooting Guns at Range with Mother

U.S. News
comments

Zombie-Like Woman Bites Uber Driver During Shocking Rampage

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments