Trump: '3 Republicans and 48 Democrats Let the American People Down'

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

In a 2 a.m. tweet on Friday, after the Senate failed to pass the so-called “skinny” health care bill, President Trump said, ” 3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!”

Late Thursday night, before the vote, the president cheered Republicans on: “Go Republican Senators, Go! Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare!”

Sen. John McCain cast the deciding “no” vote, producing gasps of surprise in the chamber. (See related story.) Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have been “no” votes all along. All 48 Democrats voted no.

A clearly devastated Mitch McConnell spoke after the vote, thanking the Republicans who worked so hard to deliver on their repeal-and-replace promise.

The Senate majority leader called it a “disappointing moment,” and he noted that “our constituents have suffered through an awful lot under Obamacare. We thought they deserved better.”

Read more