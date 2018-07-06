Trump: A Dem Vote Brings Anarchy, Chaos

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that a vote in November for Democrats is a vote for “anarchy, amnesty and chaos.”

“A vote for Democrats in November is a vote to let MS-13 run wild in our communities, to let drugs pour into our cities, and to take jobs and benefits away from hardworking Americans,” Trump wrote in a tweet following a speech in Montana, where the Republican was campaigning against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

“Democrats want anarchy, amnesty and chaos – Republicans want LAW, ORDER and JUSTICE!” Trump continued in his tweet.

