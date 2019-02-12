Alex Jones issues a dire warning about a massive caravan of illegal immigrants heading north from Central and South America to swarm the unfortified portions of the U.S. border. An unprecedented poll of Central and South Americans reveals that over 5 million people plan to usurp immigration laws.
Trump: A wall is a good thing, a moral thing
President Trump discusses border security during an exclusive interview with Laura Ingraham prior to his Make America Great Again rally in El Paso, Texas
Image Credits: Dan Scavino | Facebook.