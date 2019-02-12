Trump: A wall is a good thing, a moral thing

Image Credits: Dan Scavino | Facebook.


Alex Jones issues a dire warning about a massive caravan of illegal immigrants heading north from Central and South America to swarm the unfortified portions of the U.S. border. An unprecedented poll of Central and South Americans reveals that over 5 million people plan to usurp immigration laws.


