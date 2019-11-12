Trump Accuses Adam Schiff Of Releasing ‘Doctored Transcripts’ From House Depositions

President Donald Trump accused House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of doctoring impeachment inquiry transcripts on Monday, a claim that appears to have been made without evidence.

“Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts,” Trump tweeted. “We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer. Republicans should put out their own transcripts! Schiff must testify as to why he MADE UP a statement from me, and read it to all!”

Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts. We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer. Republicans should put out their own transcripts! Schiff must testify as to why he MADE UP a statement from me, and read it to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

House Democrats have slowly been releasing transcripts from the closed door depositions conducted before the official vote to open an impeachment inquiry against the president. House Republicans have not publicly questioned the accuracy of any of the transcripts, some of which include those from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Dr. Fiona Hill.

The president noted that Schiff previously gave a false account of his July 25 phone call with Ukraine, but did not explain why he believes the depositiontranscripts have been doctored.

Nikki Haley detailed publicly the treasonous attempts to undermine the President by John Kelly and Rex Tillerson.