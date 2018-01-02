Trump Accuses Obama Administration of Helping Fund Iran's 'Terrorism,' Praises Protests

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Trump kicked off the new year praising the people of Iran for “acting against” the regime, while accusing former President Barack Obama of helping Tehran fund “terrorism.”

The spending on terror and proxy wars is part of what demonstrators are protesting.

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’ The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!” Trump tweeted early Tuesday.


