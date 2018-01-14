Trump Accuses WSJ Of Fake News Over Kim Jong Un Misquote

President Donald Trump says he was misquoted by a news outlet claiming he said he has a positive relationship with Kim Jong-un.

Trump argued Sunday in a set of furious tweets that he said ‘I’d’ and the Wall Street Journal misquoted him on purpose.

‘Obviously I didn’t say that. I said “I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” a big difference,’ Trump stated. ‘They knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!’

The president’s spokeswoman had also disputed the quote, tweeting on Saturday night that Trump had said I’d – and offering an audio recording of Trump talking about Kim in the interview to prove it.

