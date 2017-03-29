Trump Admin Blocks Democrats’ Push for 2020 Census to Ask About Sexual Orientation

The Census Bureau under President Trump reversed a decision requested by congressional Democrats and gay-rights advocates to ask Americans about their sexual orientation in the 2020 Census.

Activists in the LGBT community and Democratic lawmakers have been pushing for the next Census to gather information on sexual orientation to get a better picture of the American people’s family and sexual dynamics, the Washington Times reported.

They appeared to have been successful when the Census Bureau said on Tuesday it would add “sexual orientation and gender identity” as proposed subjects for 2020. But the Census then removed the sexual orientation proposal hours later.

There is no “federal need” to collect information on sexual orientation, said a Census Bureau spokesman, who told the Times that members of Congress approached the Census to include questions on sexual orientation.

