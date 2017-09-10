Trump admin considers new 'mini-nukes' program

The Trump administration may soon propose a new program of tactical nuclear weapons in the face of threats from North Korea and potential nuclear adversaries like Iran, a report said.

The plan would reverse the Obama administration’s policy prohibiting new nukes — and, critics worry, could increase the chances they might actually be used, Politico reported Saturday.

The aging U.S. nuclear arsenal contains about 6,800 weapons, including 2,800 retired warheads that are set to be dismantled. North Korea has just 10 nuclear weapons, according to an Arms Control Association estimate.

