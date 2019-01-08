Trump Admin Downgrades Diplomatic Status of EU Officials

Donald Trump downgraded the diplomatic status of the European Union’s delegation to the United States last year without warning Brussels of the decision.

The US State Department lowered the diplomatic importance of EU officials working in Washington, lowering the status of the delegation from member state to international organization. EU diplomats only learned of stinging rebuke after they noticed their ambassador to Washington, David O’Sullivan, had not been invited to a number of high-profile events. The Brussels delegation believes the downgrade must have been implemented by the US President’s administration in late October or early November.

They finally had their reduced status confirmed by officials behind the organization of the state funeral for President George H.W. on December 5.

Read more