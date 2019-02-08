Trump Admin May Ban Chinese Telecom Equipment From US Networks

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order next week that would ban Chinese telecommunication equipment from U.S. wireless networks, Politico reported late Thursday, citing three sources.

Those sources said the Trump administration plans to release the directive before a major industry conference, MWC Barcelona, which starts on Feb. 25, to signal the importance of cybersecurity in future high-end technology contracts.

As infrastructure for the next generation of ultra-high speed internet, known as 5G, is being developed, U.S. officials want “to move the needle” on security, a source close to the administration told Politico.

Read more



Although he continues to vigorously support Donald Trump, Alex Jones lays out one of the major blind spots that the President doesn’t see and how it could potentially cost him his second term re-election.