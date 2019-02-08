Trump Admin May Ban Chinese Telecom Equipment From US Networks

Image Credits: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order next week that would ban Chinese telecommunication equipment from U.S. wireless networks, Politico reported late Thursday, citing three sources.

Those sources said the Trump administration plans to release the directive before a major industry conference, MWC Barcelona, which starts on Feb. 25, to signal the importance of cybersecurity in future high-end technology contracts.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

As infrastructure for the next generation of ultra-high speed internet, known as 5G, is being developed, U.S. officials want “to move the needle” on security, a source close to the administration told Politico.

