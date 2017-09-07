Trump Admin Memo: DACAs Should 'Prepare' for 'Their Departure' from U.S.

Recipients of the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has given more than 800,000 illegal aliens temporary amnesty since 2012, should “prepare” for “their departure” from the United States, a document from President Trump’s administration notes.

In memos obtained by ABC News, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging all illegal aliens currently protected by the DACA program to begin the early stages of leaving the U.S.

“The Department of Homeland Security urges DACA recipients to use the time remaining on their work authorizations to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States — including proactively seeking travel documentation — or to apply for other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible,” the document reads.

A senior White House official anonymously told ABC News that the Trump administration stands by the DACA memo, saying “Once DACA expires, they are in this country illegally.”

