Trump Admin Names First Female Border Patrol Chief

For the first time in the agency’s 94-year history, the U.S. Border Patrol will have a female chief, Carla Provost.

The new chief’s service record places her in border sectors in Texas, Arizona, and California.

Provost will take the reigns as the 18th chief after decades of active service in several positions. She first came on duty in January 1995 as a member of Class 277. Her initial station was in Douglas, Arizona, part of the Tucson Sector. She quickly rose up the ranks in 1998 with a promotion to Supervisory Border Patrol Agent and then Field Operations Supervisor in 2001. By 2006, Provost was transferred to the Yuma Sector as an Assistant Chief Patrol Agent. She was agent in charge of the Welton Station in Yuma in 2009 and later served as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector in 2011. Two years later, she led 1,200 employees in the California El Centro Sector. Shortly before her ultimate promotion, she worked as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Internal Affairs and Acting Chief.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

YouTube Doesn't Want You To See This Video Of Antifa

YouTube Doesn’t Want You To See This Video Of Antifa

Hot News
Comments
Kanye West Says He Refuses To Be A Prisoner To 'Monolithic Thought'

Kanye West Says He Refuses To Be A Prisoner To ‘Monolithic Thought’

Hot News
Comments

Colbert: Alex Jones Banned For Promoting ‘Race War’

Hot News
Comments

Must See: Michael Savage Interviews Alex Jones Over Assault on Free Speech

Hot News
Comments

Epic Images Depict Phoenix Dust Storm of Biblical Proportions

Hot News
Comments

Comments