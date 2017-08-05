Trump admin officially notifies UN that the US intends to pull out of the Paris climate pact

The Trump administration officially told the United Nations on Friday that the US intends to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

But the State Department’s announcement doesn’t formally start the process of the US getting out of the voluntary agreement. That’s still to come.

Still, the department described its communication as a ‘strong message’ to the world, following President Donald Trump’s decision in June to leave the accord.

‘The State Department is telling the UN what the president already told the world on June 1 and it has no legal effect,’ said Nigel Purvis, who directed US climate diplomacy during the Bill Clinton and George W Bush administrations.

