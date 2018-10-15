Trump Admin Proposes Requiring Drugmakers to Disclose Prices in Ads

Image Credits: jarmalouk/Pixabay.

The Trump administration released a proposed regulation on Monday to force drugmakers to put the list prices of their products in TV ads, setting up a showdown with the pharmaceutical lobby.

“Patients deserve to know what a given drug will cost when being told about the risk or benefits it may have,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at the National Academy of Medicine annual meeting.

The regulation was previously announced in the Trump administration’s May blueprint for combating high drug prices. It applies to drugs that are covered under Medicare and Medicaid.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Doctor's Lobby Lifts Opposition to Assisted Suicide

Doctor’s Lobby Lifts Opposition to Assisted Suicide

Government
Comments
Dems' Third String Defeated By MAGA

Dems’ Third String Defeated By MAGA

Government
Comments

James Comey and the Unending Bush Torture Scandal

Government
Comments

Avenatti Deletes O’Rourke Donation Page That Funneled Half the Money to His Own PAC

Government
Comments

A Terrible College Case Shows the High Cost of ‘Believe Women’

Government
Comments

Comments