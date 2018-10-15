Trump Admin Proposes Requiring Drugmakers to Disclose Prices in Ads

The Trump administration released a proposed regulation on Monday to force drugmakers to put the list prices of their products in TV ads, setting up a showdown with the pharmaceutical lobby.

“Patients deserve to know what a given drug will cost when being told about the risk or benefits it may have,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at the National Academy of Medicine annual meeting.

The regulation was previously announced in the Trump administration’s May blueprint for combating high drug prices. It applies to drugs that are covered under Medicare and Medicaid.

