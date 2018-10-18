Trump Admin Puts $15 Million Bounty on Al Qaeda Leaders

Image Credits: Jericho / Wiki.

The Trump administration announced on Thursday it is willing to pay up to $15 million for information leading to the capture of two senior al Qaeda leaders organizing terrorist operations across the Middle East.

The State Department has placed a $5 million bounty of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, senior regional leader Khalid Saeed al-Batarfi and a $10 million bounty on AQAP leader Qasim al-Rimi.

The rewards are paid out for information leading to the identification, location, arrest, and conviction of the two leaders.

