Trump Admin Rebrands Fossil Fuels as 'Freedom Gas'

In response to climate alarmists rebranding “climate change” to “climate emergency,” the Trump administration has rebranded fossil fuels as “freedom gas.”

Two US Dept. of Energy officials made references to “freedom gas” and “molecules of US freedom” in a press release on Wednesday announcing the expansion of the Freeport LNG project, a natural gas facility in Texas.

“Increasing export capacity from the Freeport LNG project is critical to spreading freedom gas throughout the world by giving America’s allies a diverse and affordable source of clean energy,” Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes said.

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry was also proud to announce that “the United States is again delivering a form of freedom to the European continent, and rather than in the form of young American soldiers, it’s in the form of liquefied natural gas.”

Interestingly, it’s been suggested that one barrel of oil produces the energy equivalent of a person doing labor for 10 years.

“A horse laboring a standard 40-hour work week (eight hours a day, five days a week, 50 weeks a year) would have to labor for more than one year to produce the energy in a barrel of oil. Do you think a horse could be fed and maintained for a year for $100? Not likely,” reported PeakOil.com

“Human labor is even worse. A fit human adult can sustain about one-tenth of a horsepower, so a human would have to labor more than 10 years to equal a barrel of oil.”

Additionally, the Trump administration is creating a new climate review panel headed by Princeton scientist William Happer, who says the world is experiencing a “CO2 famine.”

“The public in general doesn’t realize that from the point of view of geological history, we are in a CO2 famine,” he said back in 2018 according to E&E News, suggesting that higher concentrations of CO2 would aid plant life. “There is no problem from CO2. The world has lots and lots of problems, but increasing CO2 is not one of the problems.”

“So [the Paris accord] dignifies it by getting all these yahoos who don’t know a damn thing about climate saying, ‘This is a problem, and we’re going to solve it.’ All this virtue signaling.”



