Trump Admin Rejects Rand Paul’s Effort to Exit Yemen Conflict

Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) is encouraging the Senate to suspend U.S. arms sales to Bahrain, an American ally, as it serves on behalf of a Saudi military coalition battling against Iranian-backed militias in Yemen, according to a copy of a letter being hand-delivered to offices on Capitol Hill and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Paul, along with other lawmakers opposed to military escalation in Yemen, is seeking to see the Saudi-led coalition cut off from American military aid, despite opposition from the Trump administration and warnings that Iran’s forces could further escalate tensions in the region and expand Tehran’s influence.

Anti-Saudi voices, including Paul, have been seeking to exert pressure on the government following public outcry over the mysterious disappearance and murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi.

