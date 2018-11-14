Trump Admin Rejects Rand Paul’s Effort to Exit Yemen Conflict

Image Credits: fahd sadi / Wikimedia Commons.

Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) is encouraging the Senate to suspend U.S. arms sales to Bahrain, an American ally, as it serves on behalf of a Saudi military coalition battling against Iranian-backed militias in Yemen, according to a copy of a letter being hand-delivered to offices on Capitol Hill and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Paul, along with other lawmakers opposed to military escalation in Yemen, is seeking to see the Saudi-led coalition cut off from American military aid, despite opposition from the Trump administration and warnings that Iran’s forces could further escalate tensions in the region and expand Tehran’s influence.

Anti-Saudi voices, including Paul, have been seeking to exert pressure on the government following public outcry over the mysterious disappearance and murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Farage Calls Out Merkel For Open Border Madness

Farage Calls Out Merkel For Open Border Madness

World at War
Comments
Israeli Defense Minister Quits Over Cease-Fire With Hamas

Israeli Defense Minister Quits Over Cease-Fire With Hamas

World at War
Comments

Newly Discovered Audio of End of WW1 Explains War’s Insanity

World at War
Comments

Yemen: Wounded Rebels Evacuated Ahead of Peace Talks

World at War
Comments

Trump Blasts New York Times for “Inaccurate” N Korea Missile Base Story

World at War
Comments

Comments