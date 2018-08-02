Trump Admin Rolls Back Obama Fuel Economy Standards

Image Credits: Steve Jurvetson / Flickr.

The Trump administration on Thursday revealed its long-anticipated plan to roll back Obama-era standards meant to cut planet-warming emissions from tailpipes and boost fuel efficiency in cars and trucks sold in the United States in the coming years.

At the same time, the administration confirmed it will seek to strip California of its special authority to set its own fuel economy levels for autos, escalating a legal battle with more than a dozen states. Shortly after the announcement, 19 states and Washington D.C. said they intended to sue over the revision.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and Environmental Protection Agency say they intend to reverse ambitious targets for fuel economy and emissions reductions, which the agencies developed under President Barack Obama.

