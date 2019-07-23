Trump Admin Seeks to End Food Stamps For Higher Income Recipients

The Trump administration has announced plans to close a loophole that allows Americans with higher incomes get access to food stamps.

The proposed rule change would strip 3 million Americans of the benefits by hard-capping the minimum income level.

Forty states have streamlined food stamp applications to raise the income threshold and asset test, which favors those participating in other welfare programs. The rule change would make it so only Americans who receive welfare benefits worth $50 or more would automatically qualify.

