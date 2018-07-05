Trump Admin Slams Big Pharma

The Trump Admin earned a major win against Big-Pharma after a multi-billion dollar case saw dozens of medical professionals charged with fraud reports Jade Carder in her must-watch entry for Infowars.com’s 2018 reporter contest.

Jade Carder – President Trump Slays Big Pharma! Pt.1

Infowars is proud to present the tenth round of submissions from dedicated contestants competing to join the ranks of the Info War against the globalists – and a chance to win a prize!

Submissions period for the 26K Reporter contest is now closed

We had a lot of last minute entries and we are will be publishing more videos over the next week. If your video is published then your entry has been accepted.

Here are the rules – CLICK HERE.

Watch the rest of the latest entries for the 2018 Infowars Reporter Contest below.

Tony Salvo – Infowars Reporter Contest 2018

Casey Spangler – Antifa Grand Wizard Calls Out Alex Jones!!!

Brendon Liebender – Infowars Africa Ep 1

Jade Carder – ADHD Solutions, Mother Earth & Papa Jones to the rescue Pt.3

Jade Carder – Big Pharma’s Evil Agenda Aimed at Adolescents Pt.2

Jadon Lucero – Trump and Republican Defamation

Chase Landers – Facts/Stats About Guns

Chase Landers – Crazy California

David Griffin – Fight the Good Fight

Drew Beeson – Benedict Ben

Thank you, Infowarriors!

Check out the promotion:

