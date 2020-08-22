Trump Administration Axes Funds for Planned Parenthood International Abortions

President Donald Trump is building on his efforts to protect unborn children with the announcement this week that the State Department is expanding foreign policy actions to prevent American taxpayers from paying for abortions around the globe.

After a conference call with reporters, a senior administration official told Breitbart News that the implementation of the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy (PLGHA) is going to save countless lives around the world by preventing the funding of organizations that promote or provide abortions, including International Planned Parenthood.

This is according to reports released after the call.



NIH has an oxymoronic Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board that has stopped 13 out of 14 (93%) aborted baby body parts experiments. Meanwhile, the big winners in the OperationWarpSpeed vaccine race are getting BILLIONS to develop vaccines using “immortal cell lines” of aborted babies to begin the biggest human experiment of all time — COVID vaccine.

“The purpose of the policy is to prevent American taxpayers from subsidizing abortion through global health assistance provided for populations in need,” the executive summary of the PLGHA report said:

As President Trump said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September of 2019, “Americans will also never tire of defending innocent life […and] we in America believe that every child — born and unborn — is a sacred gift from God.” Notably, two of the largest and most-vocal organizations that have attempted to assert a global right to abortion on demand​, International Planned Parenthood Federation and Marie Stopes International, declined to agree to PLGHA and therefore forfeited their eligibility for global health assistance funding from the U.S. Government.

Breitbart News asked about how much money these two abortion giants are forfeiting and a senior administration official said the combined loss is more than $140 million in annual funding.

Read more

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!