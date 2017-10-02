Trump administration backs 20-week abortion ban

Image Credits: University of Toronto Students for Life/Flickr.

The Trump administration formally backed a House bill Monday that would ban abortions after 20 weeks. 

The administration “strongly supports” the bill and “applauds the House of Representatives for continuing its efforts to secure critical pro-life protections,” the Office of Management and Budget wrote in a statement of administration policy.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.), will come up for a vote in the House on Tuesday.

It would make it a crime to perform or attempt an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with the possibility of a fine, up to five years in prison or both.

