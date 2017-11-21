Trump Administration Ends Protected Status For Haitians Living In US After Quake

Almost 60,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave the country within 18 months, the Trump administration said Monday as they announced an end to a temporary residency program enacted in 2010.

The program, known as Temporary Protected Status (TPS), allowed Haitians to work and live in the U.S. after an earthquake destroyed the island nation. Protections for Haitians will expire in July 2019 – an 18-month extension to the program to ensure Haitians have an “orderly transition.”

Homeland Security acting secretary Elaine Duke said in a press release Monday that since the 2010 earthquake, conditions in Haiti have improved and its citizens can return home.

Read more