Trump Administration Has a Pathway to Citizenship for Immigrants: Serve in the US Military

During campaign season, two of Donald Trump’s most steadfast positions were his commitment to building the military and his clear-cut stance on illegal immigration.

Now, it seems that — in an opinion that then-GOP nominee Trump hinted at back in September — the White House will “streamline” immigration processes for those willing to commit to the armed forces.

According to a Fox News report, the Trump administration is making it clear that it will stand behind a policy “that allows members of the military and their families a pathway to citizenship for their service.”

As Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Myles Caggins told Fox News, the policy is a continuation of an executive order made under former President George W. Bush:

“Today’s service members are eligible for expedited citizenship under a July 2002 executive order and the military services have worked closely with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to streamline citizenship processing for service members. Law ensures that the sacrifice of noncitizens during a time of national need is met with an opportunity for early citizenship, to recognize their contribution and sacrifice.”

