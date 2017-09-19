Trump Administration Moving Ahead With Test Designs for Border Wall

The Trump administration is moving ahead with constructing designs for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security recently awarded eight total contracts for prototypes to be built within the coming months. U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued awards for 30-foot-tall concrete prototypes and designs made out of other materials.

While President Donald Trump and Congress are still negotiating ways to fund a border wall—a signature campaign promise of the president—the administration is moving forward with existing funds to test designs for the wall.

“Congress approved DHS and CBP to reprogram $20 million to commence wall planning and to award the construction of four to eight prototypes,” a DHS spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon. “Planning includes use of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and architecture and engineering support for real estate, environmental, and wall design efforts.”

Read more


Related Articles

Potentially Deadly Bomb Ingredients are ‘frequently bought together’ on Amazon

Potentially Deadly Bomb Ingredients are ‘frequently bought together’ on Amazon

Hot News
Comments
Donald Trump Jr., Conway to End Secret Service Protection

Donald Trump Jr., Conway to End Secret Service Protection

Hot News
Comments

It’s Time For Public Hearings For 9/11 Truth

Hot News
Comments

VIDEO: Man With Nazi Armband Takes Knockout Punch to the Face in Seattle

Hot News
Comments

Illegals Protest Nancy Pelosi’s Dream Act Rally

Hot News
Comments

Comments