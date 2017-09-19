Trump Administration Moving Ahead With Test Designs for Border Wall

The Trump administration is moving ahead with constructing designs for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security recently awarded eight total contracts for prototypes to be built within the coming months. U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued awards for 30-foot-tall concrete prototypes and designs made out of other materials.

While President Donald Trump and Congress are still negotiating ways to fund a border wall—a signature campaign promise of the president—the administration is moving forward with existing funds to test designs for the wall.

“Congress approved DHS and CBP to reprogram $20 million to commence wall planning and to award the construction of four to eight prototypes,” a DHS spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon. “Planning includes use of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and architecture and engineering support for real estate, environmental, and wall design efforts.”

