Trump Administration Pays Tribute on Cuban Independence Day, Knocks Communist Regime

President Donald Trump released a message on Sunday commemorating Cuban Independence Day and taking aim at the country’s communist regime.

The United States held control over Cuba following the Spanish-American War; however, the island nation became an independent country on May 20, 1902. In 1959, Communists led by Fidel Castro took control of the country.

“The twentieth of May marks the celebration of Cuban independence won by patriots who wished for individual freedom and the right of self-determination, both of which have been tragically snuffed out by a tired Communist regime,” the message said. “Regardless, the brave people of Cuba continue to work—under continued oppression and extraordinarily difficult circumstances—to provide for their families and to restore human and civil rights.”

The messaged honored the Cuban leaders that led Cuba to its independence.

