Trump Administration Pushes Back On Media Report Claiming ‘ZERO New Walls’ Built

President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing back on a media report that claimed no new walls had been built along the southern border with Mexico.

The Daily Mail published a story on Thursday that said the Trump administration has built “ZERO new walls despite claiming otherwise for months,” citing a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesman Roger Maier.

Maier told the British publication that the “first new wall project, where no barrier currently exists, is anticipated to start in April.”

A senior administration official took issue with the Daily Mail’s framing. Building walls where there were gaps or only small or ineffective non-wall barriers before is, by definition, building new walls, that official told The Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday.

Read more



In this powerful Saturday broadcast Alex Jones breaks down the latest in the battle for our children’s souls. The Houston public library has been covering up that a convicted child rapist has been allowed to “groom” young children as part of their Drag Queen story hour program. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver joins Alex for this powerful special report.