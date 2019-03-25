Trump Administration Sends List of Russian Collusion Liars to TV Producers

The Trump administration has sent a memo to TV producers which contains a list of Russian collusion liars, advising networks to challenge individuals like Rep. Adam Schiff on their “false claims” in future.

The memo, sent by Trump’s Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh, was sent a day after the Mueller investigation’s conclusion which completely vindicated President Trump.

It lists Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Rep. Eric Swalwell, DNC Chairman Tom Perez and former CIA director John Brennan.

The Trump campaign is sending this memo to TV producers: pic.twitter.com/yhr03LAI7N — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 25, 2019

The memo accuses the above of “lying to the American people by vigorously and repeatedly claiming there was evidence of collusion.”

“They made many of these false claims, without evidence, on your airwaves,” the memo adds, before giving an example for each of the individuals named.

The memo then asks TV producers to think twice before booking the same guests again.

“Moving forward, we ask that you employ basic journalistic standards when booking such guests to appear anywhere in your universe of productions,” states the memo, adding, “At a minimum, if these guests do reappear, you should replay the prior statements and challenge them to provide the evidence which prompted them to make the wild claims in the first place.”

While Trump has zero power to tell the media who they can and can’t have on as guests, leftists will undoubtedly weave this into their wider conspiracy theory that the president is trying to intimidate and shut down the media.

