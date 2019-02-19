Trump Administration to Cancel $929 Million in California High-speed Rail Funding

Image Credits: YouTube, California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced Tuesday it would attempt to cancel $929 million in federal grant funds for California’s troubled high-speed rail project.

The move marks an escalation in the war between President Trump and California in the days since Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a rethinking of the bullet train project after years of cost overruns.

The Transportation Department also announced it was “actively exploring every legal option to seek the return from California of $2.5 billion in federal funds.” It’s unclear whether it has the legal authority to do so, and California would likely oppose such a move.

