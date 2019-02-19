Trump Administration to Cancel $929 Million in California High-speed Rail Funding

The U.S. Transportation Department announced Tuesday it would attempt to cancel $929 million in federal grant funds for California’s troubled high-speed rail project.

The move marks an escalation in the war between President Trump and California in the days since Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a rethinking of the bullet train project after years of cost overruns.

The Transportation Department also announced it was “actively exploring every legal option to seek the return from California of $2.5 billion in federal funds.” It’s unclear whether it has the legal authority to do so, and California would likely oppose such a move.

As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

The failed Fast Train project in California, where the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

California has been forced to cancel the massive bullet train project after having spent and wasted many billions of dollars. They owe the Federal Government three and a half billion dollars. We want that money back now. Whole project is a “green” disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

