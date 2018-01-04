Trump Administration to Open Nearly All U.S. Offshore Waters to Drilling

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed opening nearly all U.S. offshore waters to oil and gas drilling, reversing protections in the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific.

The bid to expand American energy production faces objections from environmentalists, state officials and some business groups worried about spills and the potential impact on coastal tourism.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the draft National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program for 2019 to 2024 would make over 90 percent of the outer continental shelf’s total acreage available for leasing, including areas put off-limits by the Obama administration.

“We want to grow our nation’s offshore energy industry, instead of slowly surrendering it to foreign shores,” Zinke said in prepared remarks, saying the plan is part of the Trump administration’s “American Energy Dominance” agenda.

Read more