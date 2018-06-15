Trump Administration Will Build Tent City Along Border to Detain Migrants

Image Credits: USCB / Flickr.

President Donald Trump’s administration will soon build a tent city near the United States-Mexico border close to El Paso, Texas, that will house hundreds of young border crossers.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed to NBC News that a tent city will be constructed in Tornillo, Texas, to give shelter to about 450 unaccompanied and accompanied minors who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

For months, Breitbart News and immigration experts have noted that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could deal with the ongoing illegal immigration surge at the border by having deployed troops build tent cities on the border.

The Trump administration’s policy is to prosecute all border crossers, including illegal alien parents who cross the border with their children or someone else’s children. This policy results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody.




