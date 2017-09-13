Trump Admin’s Driverless Car Strategy Wants Businesses To Take The Wheel

The Trump administration released instructive guidelines Tuesday for the nascent, but growing, driverless car industry.

Published as “Automated Driving Systems 2.0,” the official paper lays out suggestions for a number of pursuant entities, like local regulators, vehicle manufacturers, and companies creating the self-driving tech.

There are several points within the 36-page document where the authors seemed to purposefully reference their light-touch strategy for the emerging field of transportation.

“In this document, NHTSA [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] offers a nonregulatory approach to automated vehicle technology safety,” one portion of the executive summary reads.

