Trump Admin’s Enforcement of Family Separation Makes Sense Without Immigration Fix

Image Credits: DHS / Wiki.

The Trump administration’s decision to separate children from parents who illegally cross the border while seeking asylum is the correct response to a catch-and-release loophole that requires a legislative fix.

Instead of using hyperbole, shaming and bad faith arguments to score political victories, Democrats should work with Republicans to solve this issue.

There’s a reason for the administration’s policy, and it’s evident in Obama’s process, where illegal immigrants detained with children were generally released with an order to appear in court at a later date. With no incentive to show up for a proceeding that would likely result in deportation, many illegal immigrants used this policy to avoid removal.

