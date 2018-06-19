Trump Admin’s Enforcement of Family Separation Makes Sense Without Immigration Fix

The Trump administration’s decision to separate children from parents who illegally cross the border while seeking asylum is the correct response to a catch-and-release loophole that requires a legislative fix.

Instead of using hyperbole, shaming and bad faith arguments to score political victories, Democrats should work with Republicans to solve this issue.

There’s a reason for the administration’s policy, and it’s evident in Obama’s process, where illegal immigrants detained with children were generally released with an order to appear in court at a later date. With no incentive to show up for a proceeding that would likely result in deportation, many illegal immigrants used this policy to avoid removal.

