Trump Admin's New Asylum Rule Faces Court Test in California

A new U.S. rule aimed at slashing the number of asylum cases at the southern border with Mexico faces a court test on Wednesday when a federal judge will hear arguments about whether to block the measure pending trial.
Groups led by the American Civil Liberties Union sued President Donald Trump’s administration after it issued a so-called interim final rule on July 16 that would require asylum-seekers to first pursue safe haven in a third country through which they had traveled on their way to the United States.
Opponents say the rule violates U.S. laws covering asylum-seekers fleeing persecution, while the Trump administration considers it a legal means to combat fraudulent asylum claims.
