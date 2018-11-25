Trump Advisers Claim ‘Embedded Enemies’ Trying to Undermine President

Two advisers to President Trump who are no longer in the White House are alleging disloyalty among members of the administration in a new book.

Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie label a number of officials “embedded enemies of President Trump,” according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of their book.

Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, and Bossie, the president’s former deputy campaign manager, tear into a number of Trump appointees, including former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and former staff secretary Rob Porter, in addition to Trump’s critics and Democratic opponents.

“There are far too many people in the deep reaches of the federal government who harbor as deep a hatred of Trump as does anyone from the Clinton/Obama cabal,” the authors write, according to the Post.

