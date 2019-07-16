Trump AGAIN Tweets At Dem Reps: "IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!"

President Trump took to Twitter again last night and directed tweets toward the so called Democrat ‘squad’ of four, telling them to leave the country if they “are not happy.”

After doubling and tripling down on his tweets suggesting the far left Reps could ‘go back’ to their home countries and see how that works out, Trump further slammed the ‘radical left’, noting again that they ‘hate America’ and that they want to live in a ‘Socialist or Communist’ country:

We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

The President again repeated his charge that the four also ‘hate Israel’:

….They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, “some people did something.” Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

….Detention facilities are not Concentration Camps! America has never been stronger than it is now – rebuilt Military, highest Stock Market EVER, lowest unemployment and more people working than ever before. Keep America Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Trump also quoted Ilhan Omar’s previous derisive comments on the 9/11 attacks; “some people did something.”

The President noted that prior to him speaking out against the views of the squad, the Democrats were distancing themselves from the four:

The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four “progressives,” but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Trump’s motive is clear.

As a recent Axios poll found, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are toxic where swing voters are concerned.

The study found that just 22% of those polled have a favorable view of AOC, and 9% when it came to Omar. Basically, moderates virulently dislike the ‘new face’ of the Democratic party.

The poll — taken in May, before Speaker Pelosi’s latest run-in with AOC and the three other liberal House freshmen known as “The Squad” — included 1,003 likely general-election voters who are white and have two years or less of college education. These are the “white, non-college voters” who embraced Donald Trump in 2016 but are needed by Democrats in swing House districts.

“white, non-college voters” who embraced Donald Trump in 2016 but are needed by Democrats in swing House districts. The group that took the poll shared the results with Axios on the condition that it not be named, because the group has to work with all parts of the party. The findings: Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll; 22% had a favorable view.

was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll; Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — another member of The Squad — was recognized by 53% of the voters; 9% (not a typo) had a favorable view.

of Minnesota — another member of The Squad — was recognized by 53% of the voters; Socialism was viewed favorably by 18% of the voters and unfavorably by 69%.

was viewed favorably by 18% of the voters and unfavorably by 69%. Capitalism was 56% favorable; 32% unfavorable.

32% unfavorable. “Socialism is toxic to these voters,” said a top Democrat.

The ‘progressive’ radicals reacted to Trump in a joint press conference Monday, with Ocasio-Cortez charging that Trump “does not know how to defend his policies and so what he does is attack us personally”.

“No matter what the president says,” the country “belongs to everyone,” she added.

Omar, originally a refugee from Somalia, declared that the “garbage” from Trump is his plan to “pit us against” each other.

AOC and Omar, along with Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib charged that ‘this is the agenda of white nationalists’ and called for Trump to be impeached.

Omar refused to answer a question directed at her by pro-Trump reporters if she supports Muslim terrorists and is a communist, and all four refused to condemn or even acknowledge an Antifa member firebombing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility over the weekend.