Trump agrees to lift limits on South Korean missile payloads

The U.S. and South Korea have agreed to lift limits on South Korea’s missile payload capabilities following North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test over the weekend, the White House announced Monday.

During a call between President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In, Trump “gave his in-principle approval to South Korea’s initiative to lift restrictions on their missile payload capabilities,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“President Trump also provided his conceptual approval for the purchase of many billions of dollars’ worth of military weapons and equipment from the United States by South Korea,” the statement added.

