Trump agrees to lift limits on South Korean missile payloads

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

The U.S. and South Korea have agreed to lift limits on South Korea’s missile payload capabilities following North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test over the weekend, the White House announced Monday.

During a call between President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In, Trump “gave his in-principle approval to South Korea’s initiative to lift restrictions on their missile payload capabilities,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“President Trump also provided his conceptual approval for the purchase of many billions of dollars’ worth of military weapons and equipment from the United States by South Korea,” the statement added.

Read more


Related Articles

North Korea Allegedly Preparing for Another ICBM Launch

North Korea Allegedly Preparing for Another ICBM Launch

World at War
Comments
Fire and Fury Is Code For Secret Super Weapons

Fire and Fury Is Code For Secret Super Weapons

World at War
Comments

NK could ‘wipe out’ US economy by firing EMP into atmosphere

World at War
Comments

Experts: China should halt crude oil exports to North Korea

World at War
Comments

Switzerland ready to be mediator in North Korea crisis – Swiss president

World at War
Comments

Comments