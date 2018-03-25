Trump Aide: President Perplexed By Reports Of White House Chaos

One of President Trump’s confidants said Sunday that the president is “perplexed” by reports of chaos in the White House, adding that more changes are expected soon.

Trump confidante @ChrisRuddyNMX says he spoke with the president yesterday and that Trump is "perplexed" by reports there is "chaos at the White House," adding: "He's expecting to make one or two major changes to his government very soon." https://t.co/VJUUPsPY49 #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/KWPqaBAsUK — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 25, 2018

“The president told me he is perplexed by all of these reports that there is chaos at the White House or mass staff changes,” Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, told ABC’s “This Week.”

“He told me that he thinks the White House is operating like a ‘smooth machine,’ his words.”

Ruddy, however, noted that the president told him he will likely make some changes soon.

