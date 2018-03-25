Trump Aide: President Perplexed By Reports Of White House Chaos

One of President Trump’s confidants said Sunday that the president is “perplexed” by reports of chaos in the White House, adding that more changes are expected soon.

“The president told me he is perplexed by all of these reports that there is chaos at the White House or mass staff changes,” Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, told ABC’s “This Week.”

“He told me that he thinks the White House is operating like a ‘smooth machine,’ his words.”

Ruddy, however, noted that the president told him he will likely make some changes soon.

Read more


Related Articles

SCHLICHTER: I Refuse to Lose My Mind Over the Omnibus Fiasco - and So Should You

SCHLICHTER: I Refuse to Lose My Mind Over the Omnibus Fiasco – and So Should You

Government
Comments
Video: Omnibus Funds Border Walls - in Middle East!

Video: Omnibus Funds Border Walls – in Middle East!

Government
Comments

VIDEO: Trump Signs Budget Bill But Vows ‘Never Again’ To Sign A Bill Like This

Government
Comments

Former Democrat Attorney Says Clinton Rigged The Election

Government
Comments

Omnibus Specifically Prevents New Border Wall Designs

Government
Comments

Comments