Trump Aide: Special Counsel Didn't Seem to Care About Alleged Informants

Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo opened up to Fox News about alleged informants who approached him during the 2016 presidential election, and revealed that special investigators didn’t seem to care at all.

“I gave this information to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, and I gave this information to the Mueller team. They never reached out to the intermediary to check on it,” he told Neil Cavuto Tuesday on “Your World.” “They didn’t even seem to be taking notes.”

Caputo said he was approached in early May 2016 by an intermediary “who had been talking to a government official” looking to connect with the Trump campaign — purportedly to hand off Hillary Clinton-related emails.

