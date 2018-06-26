Trump Aides Advised to Get Guns, Carry Permits amid Threat of Violence

Aides to President Donald Trump are being advised to get guns and carry permits amid a growing threat of violence following comments by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and others.

NBC News quoted Waters speaking to reporters over the weekend, saying, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Waters made her comments over the same weekend that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family were refused service at The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, and followed off the premises. Mediaite reports it was also the very weekend on which Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was confronted with screams from “huge” angry men at the Tampa Theatre, forcing her departure.

Now voices as disparate as actor James Woods, law professor John Banzhaf, and Crime Prevention Research Center’s John Lott are advising individuals in the left’s crosshairs to get guns and/or concealed carry permits.

Woods tweeted:

Buy guns. Vote. Violence is the next stop on the #MadMaxine slippery slope. We WILL fight back. https://t.co/BRBXAgXi5u — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 25, 2018

