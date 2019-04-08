Trump Aides Targeted in Blacklist Campaign by Leftist Groups

As outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen looks for her next job following her resignation Sunday, she may find herself battling a liberal blacklisting effort against those who’ve served in the Trump administration.

Nielsen’s name appears on a list that a cabal of immigration and civil rights groups recently sent to the CEOs of American companies, urging them not to hire Trump officials who were involved in last year’s separation of migrant children from their families.

We’re carrying a simple message in today’s @nytimes: Corporate America should not allow administration officials responsible for Trump’s family separation policy to seek refuge in their corner offices or boardrooms.#FamiliesBelongTogetherhttps://t.co/J0CZcUpklk pic.twitter.com/KMveqNPb52 — Restore Public Trust (@RestoreTrustOrg) April 7, 2019

Other current and former Trump administration officials targeted include John Kelly, the former White House chief of staff, and Sarah Sanders, the current White House press secretary.

Read more



Alex Jones presents video footage of an elderly, Jewish man being attacked and called a Nazi for simply wearing a Make America Great Again hat.