Trump Aides Targeted in Blacklist Campaign by Leftist Groups

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

As outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen looks for her next job following her resignation Sunday, she may find herself battling a liberal blacklisting effort against those who’ve served in the Trump administration.

Nielsen’s name appears on a list that a cabal of immigration and civil rights groups recently sent to the CEOs of American companies, urging them not to hire Trump officials who were involved in last year’s separation of migrant children from their families.

Other current and former Trump administration officials targeted include John Kelly, the former White House chief of staff, and Sarah Sanders, the current White House press secretary.

Read more


Alex Jones presents video footage of an elderly, Jewish man being attacked and called a Nazi for simply wearing a Make America Great Again hat.


Related Articles

Biden, Bernie "Too Old" For Presidency

Biden, Bernie “Too Old” For Presidency

Government
Comments
Do Vampires Run The Government?

Do Vampires Run The Government?

Government
Comments

Ex-Border Chief: US Border Crisis ‘Worst in Our History’

Government
comments

Gun Rights Groups Denied Temporary Exemption From Bump Stock Ban

Government
comments

Federal Court: Required Ultrasound Before Abortion Constitutional

Government
comments

Comments