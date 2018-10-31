'Trump ain't playin': Video Shows Hundreds of Military Vehicles Being Shipped to Border

A video posted to Twitter Tuesday showed a shipment of hundreds of military vehicles reportedly being sent to the US border in anticipation of a showdown with the migrant caravan currently headed to the US.
Train in Arizona recently heading southbound. Trump ain't playin' 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XHHHCp8MFN
— Kal ▫️ (@RightWingLawMan) October 30, 2018
“Train in Arizona recently heading southbound,” @RightWingLawMan wrote on Twitter. “Trump ain’t playin’.”
Here is part two of the train traveling through Arizona heading south.
This baby is LOADED to the hilt‼️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/58L0ibo7kA
— Kal ▫️ (@RightWingLawMan) October 30, 2018
And here is the end of the train heading south through Arizona. MERICA' ‼️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nzybwfbujY
— Kal ▫️ (@RightWingLawMan) October 30, 2018
The footage comes as President Trump announced he would be sending 5,200 troops to strengthen border security after reports that a caravan of about 14,000 migrants, made up of mostly Hondurans, has continued making its way towards the US border.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735