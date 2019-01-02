'Trump All Day': Kanye Celebrates New Year By Reaffirming Support for President

Rap artist Kanye West started 2019 by reasserting his support for President Trump.

On Tuesday, West – AKA “Ye” – sent a number of tweets calling for love and unity, and touting an endless supply of “dragon energy,” which he’s claimed he and President Trump possess.

“Trump all day,” West wrote, followed by a tweet clarifying, “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Love everyone — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Love everyone Start the year clean Just be All love — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Ye, who was chastised by liberals last year after appearing on social media sporting a Make America Great Again baseball cap, added he’s going to be wearing the President’s trademark hat during his live performances.

From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on 🐉🐉🐉 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” Kanye wrote.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

The multi-platinum artist also lashed out against the liberal world order in a tweet highlighting the Democrats’ control over the black community.

Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Last April, Kanye broke the internet when he tweeted a picture of himself wearing a MAGA hat, in addition to a photo of a cap autographed by President Trump.

West later appeared on Saturday Night Live, where he gave an impassioned pro-Trump rant that was not aired on broadcast television.

Kanye West says: – Liberals on SNL tried to "bully" him into not wearing MAGA hat

– Liberals on SNL tried to silence free speech

– 90% of media, writers, rappers, artists & Hollywood elite are liberals (correct)

– NBC refuses to air speech

– Perfectly proving @kanyewest's point pic.twitter.com/xRHzlGGese — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2018

West was also invited to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office last October, where they discussed prison reform and the future of America.

