'Trump All Day': Kanye Celebrates New Year By Reaffirming Support for President

Image Credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.

Rap artist Kanye West started 2019 by reasserting his support for President Trump.

On Tuesday, West – AKA “Ye” – sent a number of tweets calling for love and unity, and touting an endless supply of “dragon energy,” which he’s claimed he and President Trump possess.

“Trump all day,” West wrote, followed by a tweet clarifying, “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

Ye, who was chastised by liberals last year after appearing on social media sporting a Make America Great Again baseball cap, added he’s going to be wearing the President’s trademark hat during his live performances.

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” Kanye wrote.

The multi-platinum artist also lashed out against the liberal world order in a tweet highlighting the Democrats’ control over the black community.

Last April, Kanye broke the internet when he tweeted a picture of himself wearing a MAGA hat, in addition to a photo of a cap autographed by President Trump.

West later appeared on Saturday Night Live, where he gave an impassioned pro-Trump rant that was not aired on broadcast television.

West was also invited to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office last October, where they discussed prison reform and the future of America.

