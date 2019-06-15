Trump 'All In' To Outlaw Burning of American Flag

President Trump endorsed a senator’s introduction of a constitutional amendment that bans burning the American flag.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana introduced the amendment on Flag Day, which was Friday. Trump took to Twitter early Saturday morning to throw his support behind the move.

“All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!” Trump said.

The article of the legislation is two lines long. “The Congress shall have power to prohibit the physical desecration of the flag of the United States,” it says.

“The American flag has been a symbol of hope and freedom for centuries and ought to be respected,” Daines said in a Friday press release. “Our nation’s flag must be set apart as a protected symbol worthy of honor.”

