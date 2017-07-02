Trump Allies Want The Tweets To Keep On Coming

President Donald Trump continues to be “modern day presidential” and use his Twitter account to attack cable news hosts. This strategy is endorsed by several key allies of the administration.

The president caused an uproar on Thursday when he said that “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski was bleeding at Mar a Lago after receiving a “face lift.” The tweet was not out of the ordinary for Trump, who uses the social media platform frequently to dish out personal attacks.

This one remark, however, led several Republican lawmakers to criticize the way the president continues to use Twitter. “Stop it! The Presidential platform should be used for more than bringing people down,” Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski tweeted.

White Hosue spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood by the tweets and said that Trump “fights fire with fire,” and in a tweet Saturday Trump declared that his “use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.”

